FORT HOOD — The sound of freedom is ringing through the air across communities surrounding Fort Hood on Tuesday as the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team trains to certify soldiers across multiple platforms.
The “Ironhorse” Brigade is currently training crews for peak lethality in equipment such as Bradley Fighting Vehicles, M1 Abrams tanks and M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers, according to a 1st Cavalry Division spokesman.
