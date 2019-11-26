The soldiers and family members of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division, held their annual Organization Day to promote esprit de corps at Fort Hood Stadium on Tuesday.

Soldiers had the day off of their regular duties to bring their families to the event and enjoy food, games, and activities throughout the day.

