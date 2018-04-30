Troopers of 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division have begun loading their vehicles on trains in preparation for shipping them to Europe for their upcoming deployment.
Approximately 3,500 troopers from the brigade will replace 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas as part of a regular rotation of forces in Europe to support Operation Atlantic Resolve this month. They will primarily be stationed in Germany during the nine-month rotation.
The tanks and other vehicles will travel by rail to a port, where they will be placed on cargo ships bound for Europe. Most of the brigade’s troops are expected to deploy to Europe later this month.
According to the operation’s website, www.eur.army.mil/AtlanticResolve, Atlantic Resolve is a “demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of the Russian intervention in Ukraine.”
Operation Atlantic Resolve has multinational training and security cooperation activities taking place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary; all countries the Ironhorse Brigade could send elements to during the rotation.
“The Ironhorse Brigade looks forward to returning to Europe to continue working with our NATO and regional partners,” said Col. Wilson Rutherford IV, brigade commander, in a January Department of the Army release. “We are a trained armored brigade combat team which is fully prepared to conduct a full range of operations in support of U.S. Army Europe. Our professional leaders and soldiers are honored at the opportunity to contribute to this longstanding strategic alliance.”
There are currently more than 6,300 Fort Hood soldiers deployed around the world, primarily in Europe and the Middle East. This deployment will bring that number to nearly 10,000, nearly one-third of the post’s authorized strength of 35,779 soldiers.
