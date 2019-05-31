FORT HOOD — Navy and Air Force medical teams are joining Army medical units this week at Fort Hood during a joint emergency medicine exercise, hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
The purpose of the exercise is to train emergency medicine students in combat casualty care in various scenarios. The military medical students also participated in tactical combat casualty care concepts on simulated casualties at the Fort Hood Medical Simulation Training Center.
Participating units include: Navy Medical Center San Diego, Medical College of Georgia, University of Nebraska, along with Army and Air Force medical units.
