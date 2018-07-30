Congressmen who represent Fort Hood say the latest military spending bill is a boon to the Army post and its soldiers.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, said the fiscal year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will allow service members to use tuition assistance to pursue credentialing and vocational training regardless of their job in the military.
Tuition assistance covers tuition costs for active-duty soldiers, and the new provision, if approved, will allow those soldiers to “immediately pursue a civilian career once they transition out of the military,” Carter said.
The NDAA passed the House last week, and the Senate is expected to take it up this week, said Emily Taylor, a spokeswoman for Carter.
Then “it’s headed to the President’s desk for signing. I don’t foresee any issues with passage in the Senate or President’s signature,” Taylor said in an email.
Another provision in the NDAA forces the secretary of Defense to establish a policy on the Department of Defense’s response to allegations of juvenile-on-juvenile sexual assaults that occur on military bases, including at Fort Hood, where reports of such cases have occurred without action from the courts.
The “provision will begin to address a loophole that has allowed juvenile-on-juvenile sexual assaults to go unprosecuted on military installations,” Carter said. “While I’m still supportive of the implementation of memorandums of understanding across all domestic military installations, this language is an important step forward in handling these sensitive cases, so that children may receive justice. I’d like to thank Senator (John) Cornyn for his joint efforts on this important provision.”
Also part of the NDAA: $9.6 million in funding for a “Supply Support Activity Warehouse” at Fort Hood, according to Carter’s office.
“This facility will ensure our troops have the equipment they need to effectively train, boosting morale and readiness capabilities,” said the congressman.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, also voted for the $717 billion defense bill. His district also includes a part of Fort Hood.
“For over 50 years, the NDAA has authorized the funding of the necessary tools our military men and women need to fight and win. In a time when our country is faced with increased threats at home and abroad, it is crucial that we equip our soldiers with adequate resources to protect this nation,” Williams said in a statement. “As the representative of Fort Hood, I have fought for an NDAA that will ensure military readiness, provide our troops with a substantial pay raise, and strengthen our National Defense Strategy.”
The bill spells out troop levels and funding for weapons systems across the board. Among its broader provisions is a 2.6 percent pay raise for service members and a prohibition against another military base-closing round, according to media reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.