Temple VA

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.

 FME News Service

The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon open clinics in Killeen and Copperas Cove.

The "contract" clinics will not be staffed by VA workers, but rather a clinic contracted to work for the VA. The clinics will have access to VA medical records and work closely with VA facilities, according to the VA.

