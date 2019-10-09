For a few Killeen residents, a recent ceremony was an amazing opportunity to see a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander elevated to the highest military position within the Department of Defense — chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Those who attended the Sept. 30 event were personally invited by the new chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, who commanded “The Great Place” from December 2012 to August 2014. The welcome ceremony was held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and was hosted by President Donald J. Trump with additional remarks by Vice President Michael Pence and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.

