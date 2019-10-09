Several Killeen-area residents were invited by Gen. Mark Milley to attend a ceremony last week when he became the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Pictured, bottom row, from left: Christy Cosper, Gen. Mark Milley, Hollyanne Milley, Jean Shine, Joyce Tuggle. Middle row, from left: Scott Cosper, Mary Ann Perry, Carla Manning, Lana Shelton, Jo Ann Purser. Top row, from left: Bill Shine, Terry Tuggle, Ron Perry, Steve Manning, Fred Shelton, Bubba Purser.
President Donald Trump participates in an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, left, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.
President Donald Trump participates in an Armed Forces welcome ceremony for the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, left, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va. From left are Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, Trump, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, former chairman.
For a few Killeen residents, a recent ceremony was an amazing opportunity to see a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander elevated to the highest military position within the Department of Defense — chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Those who attended the Sept. 30 event were personally invited by the new chairman, Gen. Mark Milley, who commanded “The Great Place” from December 2012 to August 2014. The welcome ceremony was held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and was hosted by President Donald J. Trump with additional remarks by Vice President Michael Pence and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper.
