In an effort to support veterans and their families, All American Chevrolet Lithium Motors in Killeen donated a midsize SUV and $22,600 during a ceremony Thursday at All American Chevrolet of Killeen.
Carlo Davis, the president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Benjamin O. Davis Post #9191 and an active-duty Army warrant officer, accepted the 2018 Chevy Equinox on behalf of the local VFW.
“The vehicle will be used to provide support to veterans, including homeless veterans,” Davis said.
Lee Anna Davis, who is retired from the Army, accepted the check as a member of the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Wounded Warrior Project provides a variety of veteran programs and services to help wounded veterans.
Mike Ishak, general manager for All American Chevrolet Lithium Motors in Killeen presented both the car and the check.
“The military is at the forefront of anything we do,” Ishak said. “I believe if you are a profit business then you should give back to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.