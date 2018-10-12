HARKER HEIGHTS — Veterans and their families met Friday at Carl Levin Park for the Killeen Heights Vet Center’s first “Give Thanks Celebration.”
Program support assistant Tiffany Brown planned and facilitated the event with support from Lori Spencer, a veteran’s outreach program specialist.
“I am very thankful for the sponsors that came out,” said Brown.
Nine area Rotary clubs sponsored the food and Bush’s Chicken provided beverages.
The center did not have to raise money for the free event, which was from noon to 4 p.m.
Three families set up their homemade food for the chili and baker contest.
After opening comments from Vet Center staff and sponsors, attendees lined up for food and beverages.
Participants voted for Best Dessert from noon to 2 p.m.
China Delorenzo received a first-place trophy for her gluten-free dessert, creamy strawberry crepes. In the future, she wants to cook professionally.
Kimberly Bayes received a second-place ribbon for her pies.
Kimmie Delorenzo’s cookies took third place. Delorenzo’s husband, Vincent, accepted the award on her behalf.
Bennett Larson was the only chili contestant Friday. He automatically received a pepper trophy for his mild chili.
The Vet Center staff plans to make “Give Thanks Celebration” an annual event.
For more information on Killeen Heights Vet Center, contact Spencer at 254-953-7100 or lori.spencer@va.gov.
