Killeen’s Robert Gray Army Airfield was awarded a $4,988,575 federal grant to improve its terminal building, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“In our mobile society, we need infrastructure that can keep up with our increasing demands,” Cornyn said. “Thanks to this grant, the Robert Gray Army Airfield will be more efficient and ultimately safer for traveling Texans. I’m proud to have supported this funding in the Senate and grateful to the Trump Administration for supporting Texans traveling to and from Killeen.”
Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.