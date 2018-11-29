The city of Killeen is soliciting bids for a security upgrade project at the Robert Gray Army Airfield paid for by a $3.1 million grant from the Texas Governor’s office.
According to city bid documents, the project will include the installation of a new video security system and related infrastructure at the airfield and throughout the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which uses the runway at the Army airfield. Bids are due back to the city Dec. 21.
In mid-April, Bell County commissioners approved two contracts related to the $3.1 million Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant that will fund the security upgrades.
The first contract was an understanding between Bell County and Fort Hood that allows access to federal property at Fort Hood and the airfield.
The other contract is an agreement with the city of Killeen, outlining that the city will manage the project while Bell County will be the funding entity.
“We’re collecting the dollars, which we already have, and we’ll be paying those dollars out when it’s appropriate,” Bell County Judge Jon Burrows told the FME News Service.
The project was designed by Arkansas-based Garver, which has drafted the regional airport’s master plan, a 20-year strategic plan to upgrade the facility. Garver held three public hearings in early November on the plan.
The new security system will allow soldiers to train for combat missions rather than be on the ground guarding the airfield and airport, according to FME.
Bell County won the DEAAG grant in December. The grant is administered by the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.
The county sponsored the grant application. The county — along with the cities of Temple, Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Harker Heights and Killeen — split the cost share of the grant. Combined, the local governments spent $500,000 for the grant.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
