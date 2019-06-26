This week marked the 69th anniversary of start the Korean War. And while it is sometimes called the Forgotten War, its veterans are not forgotten by the Korean and American community in Killeen.
More than 30 attendees, some traveling as far as Arlington, came to listen to words from fellow veterans Tuesday night such as Korean War veteran Fermin Cantu, President the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans of America Eddie Bell Sr., Korean War Veterans Association Cen-Tex Chapter 222 President Roy Lytle and 1st Vice President Michael Pak.
A keynote speech at the event was given by Col. Jeremy Wilson, commander of 1st Cavalry Division’s 2nd Brigade.
Combat in the war lasted from June 25, 1950 – July 27, 1953, after an armistice was signed. Tensions still run high between North and South Korea.
“The U.S. has built a relationship with not only the Republic of Korea army, but has shared in the Korean history and vibrant culture with its civilian community. Our continued alliance is a symbol of freedom, peace, and democracy,” Wilson said during the event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Yunju Park, president of the Korean American Association of Killeen gave words of gratitude to those who fought for peace.
“Without the courage and selflessness of Korean, American, UN, and other allies to Korea, we would have been a communist country. No freedom and fear of standing up to government oppression are things that people in North Korea have to face everyday,” she said. “We are really grateful for that and a lot of the younger generation don’t know about our history. They take their freedom for granted.”
Park went on to talk about the many advancement in Korean industry and technology that are used all over the world. Products such as Samsung, LG, Hundai and Kia are advances that would not have been possible had communism taken control of the peninsula.
Also at the event was Dong Soo Kim, former president of the Korean American Association of Killeen, as well other Korean Americans from the community.
Jiwon Suh, who survived the Korean conflict during the initial push by escaping with his parents from Jinju to Kumsan, South Korea, was able to return to his hometown thanks to the efforts of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who led United Nations forces during the war. Because of this, Suh is eternally grateful, having not only been saved by United States forces but was also provided food.
“The U.S. Army was almost surrounded by the North Koreans and the U.S. Army sent artillery. We huddled for cover, but the U.S. never left them and they were able to push back the North Koreans out,” Suh said.
