Veterans Day parade

Brandon Sporele, 8, holds a sign during the Veterans Day parade Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014, in Killeen, thanking his father and grandfather for their service.

 Bryan Correira | Herald

The Veterans Day Parade in Killeen will be on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., with line up beginning at 8 a.m. Prior to the parade there will be a short ceremony in front of City Hall where the Regional Site Certificate will be presented to Mayor Jose Segarra at 10:45 a.m. The route is about two miles long and will follow from College Street Down Avenue D to 8th Street, 8th Steet to Sprott Street to Gray Street, ending at Avenue C. Retired Army Lt. Gen. H.G. “Pete” Taylor will serve as grand marshal. Spectators should arrive early to secure the best parking and viewing spots along the route.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.