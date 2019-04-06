Killeen-based VFW Post 9191 will celebrate its 60th Anniversary Gala at 6 p.m. June 1 at Club Hood at Fort Hood. The public is welcomed to attend. The tickets can be purchased now at the post, 3307 Zephyr Road, or on Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 254-690-7575
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Killeen student with meningitis has died, school district confirms
- Crash near Nolanville-Harker Heights city limits involves crane, minivan
- Lampasas officer sustains minor injury during arrest
- 2 shot in biker dispute outside Killeen bar, police say
- 2 detained near Killeen Mall
- Bell County Judge gives man another chance to prove himself
- What kind of retail stores should come to Killeen? Local residents weigh in
- KISD releases new render of high school No. 6
- Two men sentenced on Killeen aggravated robbery charges
- Former KPD officer takes plea deal in sex assault case
Images
Commented
- Outcry arises over no indictment in 2017 Killeen homicide (2)
- Tens of thousands converge on California 'poppy apocalypse' (1)
- Rudolph Hardison (1)
- Georgetown mayor talks renewable energy at sustainability conference (1)
- Local pet adoption attempts to find a home for cats and dogs. (1)
- Killeen changes speed limit on Western Elms Road (1)
- Killeen police target speeders in a school zone (1)
- Mother advocates headphone, earbud safety after son killed by train (1)
- Killeen council candidates talk about police tactics, city finances, youth programs (1)
- Richard Abbay Blackman (1)
Featured Businesses
We are a full service Real Estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of Real Estate in the state of Texas. We are a full-service real estate company specializing in the sale, management, listing, and financing of real estate in the state of Texas. Cli…
The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas Your choice for flooring in Central Texas! Your flooring is more than just the surface you walk on – it's an integral part of your home. With over 35 years of flooring experience, The Best Little Floorhouse in Texas has the resources and knowled…
Experience the difference at one of Well’s Laundry’s 5 convenient locations in Central Texas. The following are a few reasons why you should visit a Wells Laundry, TODAY. SAVE TIME & MONEY LARGE CAPACITY WASHERS & DRYERS Safe & Comfortable Air Conditioned Locations O…
- demouser, kcarmona11, jwcclayton
-
- 0
Established in 1974, the Jim Wright Company "JWC" has grown into the largest full service Rental and Property Management Company in the Fort Hood Area. We serve the needs of over 2,000 tenants and property owners each year with the majority of our customers being military. In addition, we pr…
- Jason Schaefer, donnasypion
-
Here at KDH Printing we help people every day create beautiful products that promote their business at an affordable price. We look forward to hearing from you and working with you on all of your printing and marketing needs.
All American Lock & Key is a Veteran and family owned business that provides locksmith services emergency and non-emergency.Our staff are always friendly and knowledgeable and respond quickly to our customers.We are equipped with the best equipment and most updated training availabl…
Farm & Ranch Fencing. Residential Commercial Farming. New Irrigation System Design, Install & Repair. If you are looking for a new irrigation system design and install or looking to have your existing system repaired and updated with the latest water saving technology, we have…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.