2nd Brigade Combat Team Convoy

A 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, convoy drives east on U.S. Highway 190 in Killeen while on the way to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La. in 2013.

 Herald/MARIANNE LIJEWSKI

The 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division will conduct a convoy movement of approximately 260 military vehicles using two different routes for a field training exercise that is expected to impact area road traffic.

The convoys will depart between 5 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday from Fort Hood to Camp Bowie Training Center in Brownwood, about 100 miles northwest of Killeen, according to Fort Hood news release. The unit will return after the exercise using the same times and routes on Nov. 8.

