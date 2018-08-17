A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act report issued recently by the Texas Workforce Commission stated that 77 employees of General Dynamics — a global aerospace and defense company — were to be laid off from their positions at Fort Hood by the end of October.
That has since changed, according to General Dynamics spokesman Mark Meudt. General Dynamics lost the contract to continue supplying the 77 employees for Fort Hood’s Warfighter FOCUS training simulators, but the new contractor will not pick up the contract until a later date that has yet to be determined.
There is no word yet whether the new contractor, believed to be Lockheed Martin, will hire the current General Dynamics employees to continue providing the Warfighter FOCUS services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.