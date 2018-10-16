Live-fire training on Fort Hood's ranges could be heard far and wide Tuesday as cloud cover amplified the reports, according to Fort Hood officials.
Post spokesman Chris Haug said regular training is common, but low clouds spread the sound further than normal. Some of the loudest "booms" were heard around 11:30 a.m. in Killeen.
Haug said troop commanders were actively monitoring the weather to adjust training schedules as needed.
"All commanders are being kept up to date on range conditions and are adjusting training requirements accordingly," Haug said in an email. "The safety of their troops is a top priority."
He did not specify which units were training or which vehicles were used during the exercises.
