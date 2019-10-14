AUSA conference

The 1st Cavalry Division was recognized Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 as the Army division with the largest active duty membership in the Association of the U.S. Army at the annual AUSA conference in Washington, D.C.

 Courtesy of Don Nicholas

Hundreds of representatives of the Central Texas Fort Hood Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army are currently in Washington, D.C., for the annual AUSA conference.

The three-day conference, which allows AUSA chapters from around the world to meet with Army leadership and learn what’s new and upcoming in the Army, began Monday morning.

