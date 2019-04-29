FORT HOOD — Cadets from the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Harker Heights High School participated in an organizational day April 26 at various locations on Fort Hood.
The day, hosted by the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, with assistance from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, provided cadets with an opportunity to talk with active-duty soldiers as well as experience a day in the life of a soldier while boosting morale.
Leadership from 1ACB kicked off the event with inspiring words for the cadets.
“You want to be a part of something bigger than yourself -- you want to contribute to our nation and give back and serve,” said Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor for 1ABCT. “Everything that is worth anything is hard work.”
The cadets had an opportunity to negotiate 3CR’s obstacle course, interact with soldiers, eat at dining facilities and watched a military working dog demonstration.
“It is great to be able to interact with the community,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Miner, a section leader with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st ABCT. “Today gives us an opportunity to show America’s youth what we do and help motivate them to want to join the military.”
Cadets were pleased with the experience.
“I had a blast,” said Amber Stork, cadet 2nd Lt. for Charlie Company, HHHS JROTC. “The event was very motivational and got us pumped up.”
Organizational day, which occurs annually, is a way for the students in the JROTC companies to come together as a battalion.
“The day is really an opportunity for the cadets to get away from typical day-to-day activities and participate in team building events,” said Army retired Col. Donnie Anderson, HHHS JROTC senior Army instructor. “The day ‘s activities also factor in to selecting the honor company for the year.”
