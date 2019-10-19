Shoemaker High School, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy

After school at Shoemaker High School, Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy students assemble kits and write notes for shipment to deployed soldiers. The group, in its third year at the school, meets weekly for a leadership session and plans community service projects.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Now entering its third year, a leadership group at Shoemaker High School is prepping for more community service.

The Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy met after school earlier this month to begin planning service projects. They also celebrated a scholarship recipient and bagged up goodies for deployed soldiers.

