FORT HOOD — In 1998, Pamala Charles married her husband and fellow soldier Gadius after 51 days of dating and have been married for 20 years.
Throughout their time in the Army, the Charles’ were stationed at Fort Hood and decided when they retired to give back in a another way.
“It’s time to support her,” Gadius said of his wife’s goal to help as many military couples in as many places as she can.
Charles hosted a relationship retreat on Saturday at the Lakeview Pavilion at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. The daytime event aimed to help military couples learn how they could work on and improve their relationships from the comfort of their homes.
While attendance was lower than the expected 50 couples who registered, Pamala Charles realizes that some couples may worry about the stigma that comes with seeking help.
“There’s always going to be that stigma,” she said. “But are you going to let that stop you from getting better?”
People commonly worry about what others would think if they found out them and their spouse were seeking outside relationship help, Charles said.
However, she said those partners who want to improve their communication will be more willing to attend when they’re ready to take control of their relationship.
“This is your relationship, what do you want out of it?” Charles said, challenging those who doubt therapy helping. “Do you want it to be healthy? You want it well? You want to be that power couple? Or do you still want those problems?”
While she is just beginning to expand her business into the Fort Hood area, Charles hopes to hold this retreat multiple times a year in order to help as many people as possible.
