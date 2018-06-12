For Killeen-area veterans, North Korea’s promise to return the remains of American service members was the most meaningful outcome of the summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.
”That’s the biggest thing. It’s what we’re about: Leave no one behind,” said retired Command Sgt. Maj. George Belk, a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran. “We’ll be a happy, happy bunch of vets if that happens. I pray they can rejoin their families.”
Nearly 7,800 U.S. troops remain unaccounted for from the 1950-53 war, with about 5,300 lost in North Korea. The U.S. and South Korea have remained at war with North Korea for 65 years because the 1953 armistice that ended the fighting was not a peace treaty, according to the AP.
“I’m 100 percent for it; you have to start somewhere,” Belk said about the talks between the two countries.
Belk, a Harker Heights resident, talks to veterans and Korean people every chance he gets and he’s hearing skepticism from both groups.
“I have my reservations but anything is better for North Koreans than what they have, and it would be better for us because we can’t live under threat of nuclear destruction,” he said.
The president of the Texas Korean War Veterans Association said he hopes the repatriation of remains happens.
“If it’s true it’s a good thing because it’s something we’ve always wanted,” said Eddie Bell Sr., of Killeen, who served in the Army for 27 years, retiring as a first sergeant. “We’ve received some remains but its one of the leverages they’ve used in the past.”
The AP reports that 229 sets of American remains have been recovered between 1996 and 2005 during 33 joint U.S.-North Korean recovery operations.
However, teams have not been active on the peninsula since 2006, when the North Korean government amped up its development of nuclear weapons and former President George W. Bush said he could not guarantee the teams’ safety, according to the AP.
“Even when our workers were there they had to work under the North Korean's constraints,” Bell said. “No one can just roll into that country. [Kim Jong Un] will control who, what, when and where because that’s how a dictatorship works.”
Veterans are saying peace will be a slow process.
“It will take longer than yesterday for tensions to be relaxed,” Bell said. “I think many [North Korean] people from an early age have been indoctrinated with a hate for the U.S. and it will take a long time and a lot of education to go away.”
Real change may take generations.
“I still see turbulence in the future even if we signed a treaty today,” Bell said. “I don’t foresee people running across the DMZ shaking hands. It still will be tense.”
Bell also does not have a lot of trust in the North Korean leader’s motives.
“This guy is not planning on giving up power just like that; it’s not going to happen," he said. "He’s been raised to be in charge and I don’t see him changing to live in a democratic society. Not in his lifetime.”
Bell added that change in North Korea has to happen from within.
“It can’t happen only with the U.S. actions,” he said. “There has to be a force from within, like an internal coup, or these meetings are just meetings.”
Bell also needs more complete information before his mind is changed.
“It’s a big political façade,” Bell said. “Our government wants us to believe everything was great but you don’t change someone’s mind in a few hours. [Kim Jong Un] is still the same person as when he left.”
He said veterans he spoke with before the summit agreed the meeting is a good thing.
“But Kim Jong Un is not someone you can play with,” Bell said. “Our leaders try to project that we’re controlling this person and we’re not. For 68 years our presidents have done what they’re supposed to do during many years of long, hard trials trying to work with North Korea.”
Memories
Some memories never fade, and the summit has brought them back for Belk and Bell.
Belk, 84, spent ten months in Korea, arriving after the worst fighting had ended. “I saw the destruction everywhere; it was like a third-world country. Things were not good,” he said. “Women and children were begging for food. I had never seen anything like that. It really had an effect on me because any little thing meant the world to them.”
During his 26 years of service, Belk served two tours in Vietnam, including during the Tet Offensive.
“I don’t think Vietnam was as bad as Korea,” he said.
Belk said he hopes the end result of the summit is for people in North Korea to have better lives and that families torn apart by war will be together again.
Just the other day he was talking with a Korean woman whose family was separated but later reunited.
“She told me a story that just made me break down,” Belk said. The woman, who was 13 when the war broke out, remembered GIs giving gifts to people.
“It was around the same time frame as when I was there, and I had this vision that she was one of the people on the streets I gave candy to,” Belk said. “I was just a young man. Those experiences turned me around and made a man out of me.”
Bell, 70, served in Korea during his time in the military and experienced the tension on the DMZ in the 1970s.
He remembers the infamous tree-cutting incident of 1976, during which Americans wanted to cut a tree on the DMZ that was blocking their view.
“We went on a state of alert, at that time getting ready to go to war against North Korea, so it was pretty intense,” Bell said. “Tours of duty on the DMZ always have been tense, and we still need to be on alert.”
Both Bell and Beck are hoping for the best.
“People are dying, hungry and living one day at a time,” Bell said.
