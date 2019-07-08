While family members of a Fort Hood soldier who died in combat wanted to see all Texas flags in the state lowered to half-staff following his death in Afghanistan on June 25, a spokesman for the governor’s office says such a gesture is a rare occurrence.
John Wittman, senior communications adviser and press secretary for the Texas governor’s office, said he can recall two times in recent years when the governor has ordered Texas flags to be lowered statewide: Once last year, when former President George H.W. Bush died; and in 2009, in the days following the Nov. 5 mass shooting at Fort Hood that left 13 people dead and more than 30 injured.
The issue came up recently after the family of Sgt. James Johnston wanted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to order all flags to half-staff, just as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo did in New York. Johnston, a Texas native, was living in Trumansburg, New York, when he enlisted into the Army in 2013.
Johnston, who was born in Tyler and grew up in several Texas cities, died from injuries he received while engaged in small arms combat in Uruzgan Province, Afghanistan, according to a Department of Defense news release. Johnston was assigned to the 79th Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), the 71st Ordnance Group at Fort Hood.
While stationed at Fort Hood, Johnston was residing in Copperas Cove with his spouse. His funeral was held Monday in Killeen.
Johnston’s father, Army veteran Richard Johnston, told the Herald he plans to keep addressing the issue until all the state’s flags are lowered to half-staff whenever a soldier from Texas has died in combat. He said wants the sacrifices of soldiers, like his son’s, to be acknowledged and understood across the state, as well as the nation.
“He represented our family well. He represented our country well,” said the elder Johnston, who lives in Chandler, about 175 miles northeast of Killeen.
While New York lowered flags statewide, the current procedure in Texas is to lower them only in the county or counties were the soldier was from, said Wittman.
“Different states have different laws,” he said.
On June 27, Abbott issued a written order that the flags for the Texas and U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff on the Capitol Building in Austin in honor of Sgt. Johnston, and he also gave approval for flags to be lowered in “Harris and Smith counties and in any adjacent or surrounding counties beginning immediately.” The order was extended to Bell County the following week.
“Texas is proud of this young man who gave his life while serving our country. It is appropriate that flags be flown at half-staff in his honor,” Abbott said in the written order.
However, Texas residents living in West Texas or elsewhere — where flags were not lowered — may not have heard a Texas soldier had died. And that’s something Sgt. Johnston’s family said they want to see fixed.
It’s a task that might have to be taken up in the Texas Legislature, Wittman said.
