FORT HOOD — U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron L. Ullman handed the reins of the 3rd Air Support Operations Group over to U.S. Air Force Col. Charles M. Drouillard on Monday during a change of command ceremony held at the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel.
The Air Force unit is a combat support unit which provides specialized airmen to U.S. Army units to call in precision air strikes during combat. The unit also provides all weather forecasts for the units they support. The “Phantom Air” unit consists of units at Fort Hood, Fort Bliss, Fort Carson, Colorado and Fort Riley, Kentucky.
Approximately 60 percent of the roughly 1,000 airmen are deployed at any given time, said Ullman. The airmen are embedded with Army units in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Africa, South America and in Eastern Europe.
“I’m very thankful to have this opportunity in my life to be in such a position ... It’s very gratifying,” he said of his time in command. “These are the greatest airmen in the world.”
Ullman is moving to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to be the director of safety at Global Strike Command. Drouillard comes to the command from serving as the Nuclear Deterrence Operations Panel chair at the Pentagon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.