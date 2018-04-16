Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra will proclaim Bob Gray Day Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at a ceremony at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The mayor will present an official proclamation to a Gray family member during the ceremony.
Robert “Bob” Gray was a native of Killeen who flew in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo in 1942. He was successful in the mission but died six months later in the China-Burma Campaign.
R.T. Polk, Killeen’s 18th mayor who served from 1935 to 1943, first proclaimed Bob Gray Day in memory of the local hero. Mayor Polk ordered that for the duration of time, “flags will fly from every socket and flag pole in the community, and the day will be set aside permanently as the memorial to a brave heart that winged its way into the very vitals of enemy territory and destroyed military objectives that were calculated to bring harm and destruction to our great country.”
Segarra will continue this tradition Wednesday.
Gray’s legacy continues today with Gray Street in downtown Killeen, a historic display and bronze statue at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and Robert Gray Army Airfield on Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.