The city of Harker Heights will sponsor a Memorial Parade and Ceremony, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Wildewood Drive and Farm-to-Market 2410/Knight’s Way, turning right onto Miller’s Crossing and ending at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing.
At 10 a.m., the Memorial Ceremony will begin at the veterans monument in front of City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing.
Guest speaker for the event will be Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III, deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood.
Welcoming remarks will be made by Pat Christ, state council past president of the Military Officers Association of America.
A wreath laying will be conducted by Sgt. Uriel Saldivar and Sgt. Andrew Zabinski with support of area veterans service organizations.
The Harker Heights Fire and Police Honor Guard will post the colors.
Music will be provided by the Union Middle School Concert Women’s Choir and the 1st Cavalry Division Band.
Representatives of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment will offer a gun salute, and a 1st Cavalry Divison Band representative will play taps.
Prayers will be offered by Pastor Wesley Pope Sr. of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, and by the Rev. Richard O’Rourke of St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church.
During the parade lineup and parade, FM 2410/Knights Way from Wildewood Drive to Walgreen’s will be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the city of Harker Heights & Harker Heights Veterans Council Memorial Parade.
The section of FM 2410/Knights Way from Verna Lee Boulevard and Wildewood Drive will be closed at 7:15 a.m. for the parade lineup.
As soon as the parade traffic clears, FM 2410/Knights Way will reopen.
The city of Harker Heights & Harker Heights Veterans Council invites the whole family to come out for the Memorial Parade and Ceremony 2018.
Other events
There are many events being held in the Killeen-Fort Hood area in honor of their sacrifice. Memorial Day is Monday.
Killeen
The Memorial Day Weekend Car Show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 at the Patriot Buick GMC dealership, 4600 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen. This annual event is organized by the Mid Texas Corvette Club. Awards will be given out for first, second, third, Best of Show, and People’s Choice cars. Proceeds will benefit Families in Crises, Option House and Mission Soup Kitchen.
For more information regarding pre-registration and vendor forms visit https://midtexascorvetteclub1.com/memorial-day-car-show-2018.
Survivors & Thrivors On Purpose and Texas Food Trucks R Us will cooperatively host the annual Memorial Day weekend fundraiser, “Everybody’s Gone Sweet & Spicy” competition for backyard grillers and home-bakers, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 26 at the Killeen Special Events Center.
The event will feature music, food, vendors, entertainment, and awards for winners.
Additional information, including detailed contest and vendor rules, can be found at the Eventbrite ticket link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-day-everybodys-gone-sweet-spicy-cook-off-cancer-fundraiser-tickets-44281201265.
The Big Hoss BBQ family invites the community and volunteers to meet May 26 at 9 a.m. at the Killeen City Cemetery to place flags on the graves of all veterans. The flags will be donated. Snacks and drinks will be provided. All are welcome to attend. The cemetery is at 2408 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen. For more information, call 254-702-8243.
There will be a flag laying and Memorial Day ceremony at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195, Killeen. The flag laying will be May 26 at 8 a.m. The Memorial Day ceremony will be May 28 at 10 a.m. Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will be the special guest speaker. Maj. Gen. J.T. Thomson, III Corps ceputy commanding general, will speak on behalf of Fort Hood. The ceremony program includes mayoral proclamations, the traditional laying of wreaths and a 21-gun salute in addition to the featured speakers. For more ceremony information, please contact Guadalupe Lopez at 254-702-0465.
22 to None will host a Fort Hood Chapter Remembrance Walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 27, beginning at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen. This free event will be to honor fallen soldiers and is “NOT” a racing event. Attendees will walk the .5 mile loop 21 times to signify the Honorable 21 Gun Salute as “Ole Glory” sounds in the background. There will also be a moment of honorable silence, as organizers play the sounds of TAPS. There will also be time dedicated to educating participants about the hollowed grounds where the fallen rest.
Organizers request that attendees wear proper athletic clothing, including comfortable shoes, and to bring a hydration system. Cold water and a small first-aid kit will be on hand.
MECATX musicians will be conducting a Memorial Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. May 28 at the American Legion and VFW monument and flag pole in Conder Park in Killeen. The MECATX color guard will post the colors, and play taps. The senior citizen and youth bands will play patriotic songs. The names of the deceased Killeen veterans from World War I to the Iraq War will be read. The public is invited. Attendees will receive an American Legion Poppy to wear. Please bring a lawn chair and water. For more information, contact dfkott@aol.com.
The Benjamin O. Davis VFW Post 9191 is sponsoring a Memorial Day Sunday Fun-Day, Day Party & Brunch, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and the meal will include your choice of eggs made to order, grits, potatoes, bacon, baked chicken, cornbread dressing, green beans, biscuits, rolls, juice, coffee, and two mimosas. There will also be card games, dominoes, and Karaoke. The post is located at 3307 Zephyr Road, Killeen. For additional information, please call Elaine Mitchell at 254-458-4881.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood’s range control office will facilitate Memorial Day family visits to cemeteries within their live fire training areas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 27. Family members who wish to visit cemeteries must call range operations at 254-287-3130 or 254-287-3321 to access the live-fire area. No vehicle pass is required for Memorial Day visits. Range operations will have guides available to assist families and monitor cemetery visits to ensure that all visitors are clear of the live fire training areas. Signs will be posted along roads giving directions to the cemeteries. Roads which may be used are: East Range, Hubbard, West Range and Owl Creek roads. For more information, contact Gregory Simpson at the range control operations office at 254-553-1943 or 254-287-3130 or email gregory.l.simpson16.civ@mail.mil.
Copperas Cove
Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans will host its Memorial Day Ceremony May 28 at 2 p.m. All are welcome to attend. The ceremony will take place at 202 S. Fourth St., Copperas Cove.
Florence
The Noble Savage Memorial Range Day will be May 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lone Star Range, 10000 US 183 in Florence. Gates open for registration at 9 a.m. and there will be combat drills, open shooting, product and firearms demos, a raffle, barbecue, a .50 cal demo, and open range time. Pre-Sale Vip Registration is open until May 25 and includes range fees. Prices vary and family packages are available. Please bring your own firearms, ammo, chairs, ear and eye protection and sunscreen. All firearms must be cleared before entering the range. Gun rentals and ammo (.9, .40, .45, .223 ) sales will be available.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noble-savage-memorial-range-day-tickets-44169114009?aff=es2#tickets.
Government Closures and open pools
Killeen
City of Killeen offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption. The Transfer Station and Recycle Center will be closed. The Family Recreation Center will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Long Branch Pool will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All city offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday. The Family Aquatics Center will be open May 26 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., May 27 from 1 to 6:30 p.m. and May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $5 for children ages four to 16 and senior citizens ages 55 and older and $7 for adults ages 17 to 54.
Long Branch Pool will be open May 26 through May 28 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Daily admission is $2 for youth and seniors and $3 for adults.
Pools will close May 29 through June 1 and reopen June 2 for regular season hours.
Both facilities offer season passes and may be rented for private and special events.
Swim lessons are registering now. Sessions last two weeks and are $45. Morning and evening times are available June 5 through August 10.
For more information on all City aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit killeentexas.gov/swim.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights City Hall will be closed May 28 for Memorial Day. Normal hours will resume on May 29. Trash services for the week of Memorial Day will run on their normal schedule. Monday routes will run on Monday, Tuesday routes will run on Tuesday, etc.
Copperas Cove
In observance of Memorial Day, all City of Copperas Cove facilities will be closed on May 28, to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station. The week’s collection schedule will be as follows:
May 28: No trash pickup
May 29: Areas 1 and 2
May 30: Areas 3 and 4
May 31: Areas 5 and 6
June 1: Areas 7 and 8
Trash at businesses will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
