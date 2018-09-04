The Benjamin O. Davis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9191 is slated to host a mental health forum Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW on 3307 Zephyr Road in Killeen.
The VFW and Give an Hour are partnering for a day of service to promote dialogue on mental health, emotional suffering and access to care, while striving to change the direction of mental health care in America and for the veteran community in particular.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will focus on suicide prevention, self care and how to recognize those who are affected by emotional stressors.
“It is my top priority to raise awareness for those affected by invisible injuries and emotional stress,” said Carlo Davis, VFW Post# 9191 commander and active-duty servicemember who suffers from PTSD. “A staggering 20 veterans commit suicide every day and the VFW is committed to helping change the stigma.”
Refreshments will served.
