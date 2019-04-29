FORT HOOD — Soldiers from the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade proved their brigade motto of “Always Ready” on Monday during a surprise Readiness Validation Exercise.
Notices were sent out at 3 a.m. for the soldiers of B Company, 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion and B Company, 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion to prove their ability to pack all their gear and vehicles and be ready to go anywhere at any time.
The exercise included a roadside inspection of the unit vehicles to ensure they had all the required equipment needed to operate properly, said Sgt. Maj. Carlos Devon Walker, an inspector from the III Corps logistics office.
“This is something that is done every time the vehicle exits the motorpool,” Walker said. “We want to check to make sure their drivers are certified, make sure the equipment is within safety standards and check the overall readiness of the vehicle.”
The soldiers did an outstanding job, said Col. Dietra Trotter, the brigade commander.
“This is the corps inspecting us to see if we can really do what we’re asked to do — when the call comes, can we assemble and go,” Trotter said. “There’s been some on-the-spot corrections, but for the most part, we’ve done really well. That’s exactly what we should be doing. It’s one thing to go through a checklist and do a test, but it’s absolutely critical that we see if we really can go when the call comes and the nation needs us to go.”
