Matt Hall, an American military artist, will be at the Fort Hood Exchange Mall for a personal appearance and print signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7.
Customers will be able to meet the artist and have personal prints inscribed. Patrons are encouraged to bring previous Matt Hall prints, framed or unframed, to be personalized.
