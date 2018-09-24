FORT HOOD — About 200 soldiers from the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade were welcomed home by family and friends Monday evening from a yearlong deployment to Afghanistan.
The “Always Ready” brigade uncased the unit’s colors to signify the brigade command team was home and ready to serve the needs of Fort Hood.
Elements of the brigade’s headquarters, the 163rd Military Intelligence Battalion and the 303rd Military Intelligence Battalion deployed in September 2017 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel as the unit in charge of the Afghan theater land and air intelligence assets.
“Stand tall, and be proud of all that you accomplished,” said Col. Deitra Trotter, brigade commander. “More than 8,000 human and counterintelligence reports. More than 20,000 signals intelligence reports. Mission command of over 68,000 ground and aerial (intelligence support requests) and over 18,000 (counterintelligence) screenings. Support of over 900 Security Force Assistance Brigade and train, advise and assist outside the wire operations, 30 combat action badges and two Purple Hearts. The awards and accolades are still coming, but it’s critical that each and every one of you know you made a difference.”
For one father waiting on his daughter to get home, it was all about seeing his baby girl after her first deployment.
“She can definitely handle herself,” Denny Daugherty said of his daughter, 1st Lt. Daniel Tinnel. “I’m excited and just wanting to hug her.”
Tinnel was just happy to be home, she said.
“It feels amazing — words can’t describe how happy I am to be home and to see my dad,” she said.
