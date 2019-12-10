U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Frank Tate is the guest speaker at a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Council luncheon Dec. 18 at Central Texas College’s Anderson Hall. Tate is to highlight First Army Division West’s ongoing mission to train, mobilize, and demobilize Army Reserve and National Guard units, along with other military initiatives.
Tate is the commander of Division West.
