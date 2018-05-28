Like so many mothers, Mia Reisweber, 29, remembers a precious moment from late last summer. She was walking to the community mailbox with her 18-month-old son, Oliver.
It had become a ritual. Every evening, after work, day care, pickup, snacks, errands and play time, mother and son would walk to the mail and talk about Daddy.
It was, of course, intentional. Just a normal part of what she did as a military spouse to make sure her son would retain the memory of her husband, Capt. Nick Reisweber, 30, then more than 6,800 miles away, deployed to Camp Casey, South Korea — just 1.5 miles from the Demilitarized Zone.
On that particular afternoon, as they walked through the neighborhood and the residual heat of the day slowly gave way to sundown, she unlocked the mail locker on the bottom left side nearest the ground and opened it.
Oliver, however, was impatient with waiting. This could be where Daddy was.
Daddy might not be at the dinner table or there to tuck him into bed, but in his child’s mind, the mail locker at the end of a tree-lined street in Killeen was as logical as anywhere else.
So, in search of his father, he thrust the top half of his chubby toddler’s body into the metal mail locker, arms reaching outstretched, chest barreling fully into the floor of the mailbox, both legs widespread beneath him, the tips of his toes kicking up dust as he tried to piston his way further inside, calling out his father’s name.
To this day, Reisweber remembers that evening’s walk with equal parts of pride, nostalgia and a sort of sad stoicism that sums up the constant vigil of military families and the love that binds them together — even from a distance.
“We did Facebook all the time,” she said. “And we talked about Daddy constantly. Because Oliver was so young when Nick deployed, we wanted to do everything we could to make sure he would remember him when he came back.”
They needn’t have worried. The following spring, anticipating the arrival of her husband, she hoisted Oliver, now 2, onto her shoulders, as mother and son patiently waited for the procession of white buses to pull to the curb and offload the newly returned troops to the 1st Cavalry Division’s Cooper Field for their redeployment ceremony.
As a sea of camouflaged uniforms spilled out, scattered, and then fell into formation, Reisweber looked up to her son, as he searched through the hundreds of returning soldiers, looking for the one who mattered to him.
Positioning her camera phone to record his excitement, she realized — while looking at the live recording — that she was capturing the exact moment her son recognized his father’s Cav Hat — a familiar black Stetson, braided gold cords crossed at the front crest, bearing the branch insignia of the Cavalry, crossed sabers, evenly spaced, on the front.
At once, his cherubic face exploded in pure joy and recognition, hands raised above his head in unbridled excitement, his mouth a perfect “oh” of happiness, wide blue eyes set squarely on the man he knew as Daddy.
Months later, father and son are still inseparable. But even so, the family is planning for another transition.
Mia Reisweber takes it in stride, married for seven years, including 32 months of deployment.
Real-world challenges
And as so many military families know, it isn’t the deployments alone that complicate life for a military spouse. It’s the permanent-change-of-station orders that can create very real-world challenges for a military spouse, especially those with dual careers.
For example, Reisweber remembers each PCS they have endured: three moves in seven years from Hawaii to Missouri to Texas.
Along the way, Reisweber admits she’s learned a thing or two about the importance of advocating for dual-career military marriages because, she notes, the rules aren’t written to accommodate flexibility that is sometimes necessary.
“It’s a really exciting time to be a military spouse,” she noted, citing the passage of the Military Family Stability Act recently signed by President Donald Trump.
She had input into that legislation, she added, after writing a letter about the complicated choreography of dual careers, relocations, and timing related to the pursuit of her own advanced degree.
“My work as a military spouse has been centered around advocating for military spouses and their recognition in the context of their communities,” she added. “My work with the Military Family Stability Act and our local chapter of Hiring Our Heroes Spouse’s Network work ensures that not only does the military recognize spouses building their own careers, but that it supports them in the process.
“We’re not there yet, but that’s what we will continue to fight for. Our military is the backbone of this country, but the military families are the backbone of the military,” she added. “We have to support the military spouse pursuing their career by encouraging them to define their identity beyond their role as a military spouse.”
Using her own career at Texas A&M University-Central Texas as an example, Reisweber veritably shimmers with enthusiasm as she describes her accomplishments, adding she is now chairing the search committee to find her replacement.
“Fostering authentic student learning and student development is my passion. It’s why I’m an educator, and it’s why I’m defending my dissertation in September,” she said. “I’ve created a new students program office, helped to ease the transition to university life, provided access and encouragement to students — many of whom are military spouses themselves.
“I’ve taken the Blue Coat Ambassador program and exploded the participation, raised the institutional GPA of the program to 3.5 and helped to illuminate the narrative of our stellar student body.
“I’ve built deep community partnerships through serving our Central Texas secondary schools,” she said. “The Blue Coats have worked with over 4,600 Central Texas students on college readiness programming, and we’ve already expanded the P20 program for next year.”
And so, as the potential of the future simultaneously stretches before her and contracts behind her, Reisweber reflects on her goals and her family, planning ahead. Service to country and family remains her focus.
West Point family
“My husband’s father, Glenn Reisweber, is a retired lieutenant colonel and West Point graduate. So are his aunt and uncle.” she said. “And Nick remembers the family going to every West Point graduation that they could. He’s a West Point graduate and so honored to be invited to go back to work at West Point after he finishes graduate school at Stanford.”
As husband and wife talked it through — the two years they’ll spend in California and what would come afterward — they discovered a nostalgic twist of fate in their future. Their son, they realized would be school age by then.
In fact, he’ll be entering kindergarten. And, as his father, Capt. Nick Resiweber, returns to both his birthplace, West Point, New York, and his alma mater, West Point, the little boy who leaned into a mailbox looking for his father will begin his educational journey at the same elementary school attended by his father 25 years ago.
And so, while the Army asks much of its men and women — and their loved ones and families — sometimes fate steps in, allowing for a sort of poetic symmetry to a life of duty and sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.