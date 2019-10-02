Gen. Murray

Gen. John M. “Mike” Murray, the four-star general leading the Army Futures Command, met with Texas A&M University System Board of Regents Chairman Charles W. Schwartz, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp and others last year, according to a press release from A&M.

 Courtesy Photo | A&M

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, held a joint press conference in Austin Wednesday with Army Futures Command Gen. John “Mike” Murray and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp where they announced a “Cooperative Agreement that will provide up to $65 million over five years to Texas A&M, supporting research into new technologies to help the Army Futures Command modernize the nation’s fighting force,” according to a news release from Cornyn’s office.

The group also discussed plans for a $130 million combat development complex in Bryan, at the Rellis campus, that will be used for testing new equipment, according to a release from the Texas A&M University System.

