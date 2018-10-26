The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force recovered a 16-year-old Mississippi girl at a duplex in Killeen Wednesday, according to a written statement.
The girl was reported to be a missing child/endangered runaway from her home in Florence, Mississippi on Oct. 16.
U.S. Marshals with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Mississippi developed information the girl might be in Killeen with a 22-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood. The Marshals contacted the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Office at Fort Hood and learned the soldier was living off post. The Marshals went to the residence and found the girl and soldier inside.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are traveling to Texas to pick up and return the girl to her guardians in Mississippi. They will also speak with federal and local prosecutors to determine if the soldier will be charged with any crimes.
The name of the soldier was not released.
