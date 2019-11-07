FORT HOOD – The Fort Hood garrison command team gave an update on the latest improvements for post housing while several residents addressed their disagreement during a town hall-style meeting Thursday morning at Howze Auditorium.

According to Fort Hood garrison commander Col. Jason Wesbrock, solved problems included an increase in maintenance capacity and the decrease of displaced families, from 57 earlier this year to 15 currently. Five of those displaced families — meaning they are staying in a hotel or other post housing while their residence is being fixed — have been displaced for more than 30 days, according to Fort Hood.

