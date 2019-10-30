Deployment map

About 10,000 of the roughly 37,000 soldiers stationed at Fort Hood are currently deployed around the globe.

Elements of the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade from Fort Hood — two Patriot surface-to-air missile systems batteries — are a part of the additional 1,800 troops authorized by the Pentagon on Oct. 11 to increase the U.S. presence in the region to deter Iranian aggression.

