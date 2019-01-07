The majority of the roughly 700 Fort Hood soldiers deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas in early November 2018 are back at home, but a small number of troops still remain to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to a Fort Hood spokesman.
The 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, part of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, still has 40 soldiers on the border supporting the mission, said Christopher Huag, III Corps and Fort Hood spokesman.
The local soldiers are part of more than 7,000 active-duty troops who were deployed to Texas, Arizona and California. They included military police, an assault helicopter battalion, various communications, medical and headquarters units, combat engineers, planners and public affairs units.
President Donald Trump ordered the troops to the border in October 2018 in response to a caravan of migrants slowly making its way through Mexico toward the United States. Several thousand migrants from Central America arrived in mid-November at the U.S.-Mexico border, where they remain in Mexican border towns such as Tijuana and Mexicali while waiting to see if they will be allowed into the United States.
