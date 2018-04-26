Three years ago today, Linda Pagan received word that her son, 29-year-old Sgt. Derek Roy Pagan, a Fort Hood soldier, had died in a hit-and-run accident in Austin.
The driver of the vehicle that struck him — and the vehicle — still have not been found by police.
Linda Pagan, of Kunkletown, Pennsylvania, said she plans to bring the case to the public every year on the anniversary of his death in an effort to bring justice to the killer and closure to her family.
“His case is still open and we have no answers as of yet,” she said. “We are looking for someone who knows something to please come forward and give our family and Derek’s Army family closure to this case.”
On April 26, 2015, Derek Pagan was out with one of his military friends. According to his mother, the two became separated and her son began walking back to an area of Austin he knew well enough to get back to his own hotel.
The Fort Hood soldier, assigned to the 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, was actively texting other friends in the area to try and find a ride when he was struck by a southbound vehicle in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 183 while waiting at the center divide to complete his crossing.
“If he had been able to finish crossing those two lanes and make it to a hotel two blocks down the road, he could have arranged a ride back to his hotel,” Linda Pagan said.
Instead, he was pronounced dead at 2:26 that morning by Austin County Emergency Services.
Police responded to the scene following a call made by a person who pulled over after seeing Derek Pagan’s body. The caller had no connection with the incident, and there were no witnesses at the scene, police said at the time.
“If it were not for the newspaper and media to help us and the Austin Police Department, we would have nothing,” Linda Pagan said. “In order to find out who left the scene that night, every year we need to keep the story alive. We feel eventually someone will come forward due to the guilt.
“Someone knows something about what happened that night, someone is holding a secret.”
Austin police say after analyzing microscopic paint chips found on the victim’s clothing, they have been able to determine that the suspect vehicle is white and that it could either be a 2009-2011 Mercury Milan, 2009-2015 Ford Fusion or a 2009-2015 Lincoln MKZ, Linda Pagan said.
If you have any information about the incident, call the Austin Police Department tip line at 512-472-8477 or 1-800-893-8477 or the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-8164.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.