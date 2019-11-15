Museum

The National Mounted Warrior Museum near Fort Hood’s main gate is slated to be built in 2022.

 Courtesy Image

The National Mounted Warfare Foundation announced Friday it has received a $1 million pledge from the Jerold B. Katz Foundation and First Community Foundation, Inc., the foundation arm of First Community Bancshares based in Virginia.

The Mounted Warfare Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to raise funds to build the National Mounted Warrior Museum, which would combine the existing Fort Hood museums into a new museum near the Fort Hood main gate. According to the Mounted Warfare Foundation website, the Phase I goal of the museum project is $10.58 million, and organizers have raised $9.6 million.

