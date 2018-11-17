The Christmas lights are on at Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area.
The annual Nature in Lights display — which features a five-and-a-half mile holiday lights attraction — is open nightly until Jan. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. It opened for the season on Friday.
Entry fee is $15 per vehicle, $30 for 15-passenger vans, limos and RVs, $50 for 24-passenger vans and $75 for 47-passenger or more buses.
The Santa’s Village and Depot — a pair of stops on the vehicle trail that feature a climbing wall, toy and food vendors. hot coco, holiday treats, novelties, pictures with Santa and more — will be operational Thursday through Sunday starting Dec. 10 and nightly from Dec. 14 through Dec. 24. Santa’s Depot will also be open on Dec. 25.
BLORA is located at North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Fort Hood, and is open to the military and the general public.
For more information, visit hoodmwr.com or by calling 254-287-2523.
