Booming sounds will likely be heard by Killeen-area residents Friday as the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team trains on Fort Hood.
Army officials said troops are out training with tanks and Bradleys.
The training is expected to last at least through the weekend, and could last beyond into next week.
