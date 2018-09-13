COPPERAS COVE—The Armed Services YMCA was full to the brim with staff and community members Thursday as a brand new Children’s Waiting Room for active-duty military families was officially introduced.
The program, which began Monday, allows soldiers and their family members two hours of free child care during medical appointments inside the child care room of the Armed Services YMCA Family Center at 501 Clara Drive.
YMCA membership isn’t necessary, but appointments must be made by phone, according to Dana Finlay, executive assistant to the director of the Armed Services YMCA.
William D. French, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Armed Services YMCA, attended the ceremony.
“Families used to be an afterthought, but you recruit a soldier and retain a family,” French said.
Interested families can sign up their children for their scheduled doctor’s appointments at 254-458-1015. Kids between 6 months and 8 years of age can visit the Children’s Waiting Room.
The Children’s Waiting Room operates from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.
