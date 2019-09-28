School

At Maude Moore Wood Elementary School in Killeen recently, Chaplain Stephen Dicks and other representatives of Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, greet Principal Norma Baker and a group of students and teachers to dedicate the sign at the front of the new Killeen school signifying the adoptive relationship between unit and school.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

It was a gathering of warriors when a group of children at Maude Moore Wood Elementary School met recently with soldiers from the new school’s Fort Hood adoptive unit.

Third- through fifth-graders in a special education class called CASTLE joined their teachers and Principal Norma Baker at the shiny new sign with Chaplain Stephen Dicks and a handful of soldiers from Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, Division Artillery, for a ceremonial photo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.