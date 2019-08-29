The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, for Airman 1st Class Ronald Padget Benoto, a United States Air Force veteran. Benoto served in the Air Force from Dec. 2, 1953 to Oct. 3, 1957. He is not expected to have any family attend his funeral, as no next-of-kin are able to attend.
Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco has coordinated with the Air Force Casualty Office at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas to ensure that Benoto will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Benoto’s behalf.
