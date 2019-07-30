An unaccompanied veterans burial for Melvin Harry Klingbeil will take place at 11 a.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. It is not expected for any family or friends to attend, according to the Texas Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery.
Mr. Klingbeil was born in January 1937. He served in the United States Army from Jan. 13, 1958 to July 10, 1958.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.