The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will conduct an unaccompanied veteran burial for Joseph Walker, a United States Air Force veteran, at 10 a.m. Monday.
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery staff has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to ensure that Walker will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin presents themselves at the ceremony, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Walker’s behalf, according to the Veterans Land Board, which runs the cemetery.
Members of the Central Texas community are encouraged to attend.
