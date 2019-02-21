No family is expected to attend the funeral of Army veteran Specialist Hugh Gary Bryan, and the veterans cemetery in Killeen is asking those in the veterans community to attend.
Bryan will be buried with military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
He served in the Army from June 20, 1955, to May 10, 1961.
Fuller-Sheffield Funeral Services in Austin has coordinated with the Fort Hood Casualty Office to make arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.