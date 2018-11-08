This story has been updated.
A Thursday morning media report that the man involved in a Wednesday night shooting that left over a dozen people dead at a California bar was previously stationed at Fort Hood was not accurate.
According an article in the Houston Chronicle, Ian Long, the man police say is responsible for the shooting, was a former Marine, and was stationed at Fort Hood between 2009 and 2010. However, neither Fort Hood officials or the Marine Corps was able to verify the newspaper's report, which was no longer on the Chronicle's website about 12:30 p.m.
"A Houston Chronicle story this Thursday morning inaccurately reported that Ian Long, the California mass shooting suspect believed to have killed at least twelve Wednesday night, was previously stationed in Fort Hood, Texas," according to a correction placed online "A Fort Hood spokesperson said Ian Long, an ex-Marine, was never stationed at the Army military post. There was another a person with a similar name and age with an address there . Fort Hood Public Affairs Office confirms this is not the same person believed to be involved in the shooting. The Houston Chronicle apologizes for the inaccurate information."
The Marine Corps released the following on Long's service record with the Marines:
- Dates of service: Aug. 4, 2008 - Mar. 2, 2013
- Rank: Corporal
- Date of Rank: Aug. 1, 2011
- Military Occupational Specialty: Machine Gunner, 0331
- Awards: Navy Unit Commendation (x2), Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation,
- Combat Action Ribbon; Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal; Sea Service
- Deployment Ribbon (x2), Afghanistan Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism
- Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan
- Deployments: OEF/Afghanistan, Nov. 16, 2010 - Jun. 14, 2011
- Last Duty Assignment: 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Third Marine Division, Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii Place Entered Active Duty: Los Angeles, CA
The Marine Corps said in a statement it "extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims in this senseless tragedy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.