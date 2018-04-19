FORT HOOD — III Corps and Fort Hood welcomed over 150 cyclists from the United Health Care Texas Challenge 2018 at the III Corps headquarters Thursday morning.
The United Health Care Texas Challenge is part of the national nonprofit organization Project Hero, which is dedicated to help veterans and first responders affected by post-traumatic stress disorder, brain injuries and other injuries.
“Project Hero gives the soldiers the opportunity to achieve the hope, recovery and resilience they need to get back into a normal healthy living after their service,” said Peter Bylsma, director of marketing communications from Project Hero. “Cycling is key to that — it’s uniquely effective.”
Candise Morgan, a retired Navy aviation technician from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, had problems socializing after her military life ended. “This gives me a chance to get back with other people,” she said.
Morgan is one of the 125 cyclists participating in the 500-mile, six-day ride from San Antonio to Fort Worth. The team is accompanied by a varying number of daily riders.
According to Bylsma, cycling can reduce drug usage, while improving sleep patterns and healing process. “Our programs literally reduce the frequency, intensity and duration of PTSD episodes,” he said.
Jerry Herrera, a Gulf War veteran from Duncan, Arizona, is proof to the statistics.
“I used to take 23 pills, now I am only taking two”, he said.
While Project Hero organizes various challenges all over the world throughout the year, participants train on a weekly basis within their community.
Hundreds of Fort Hood soldiers cheered for the arrival of the riders and their long journey through recovery.
“It’s a great program and showing up to support them is the least we can do”, said Command Sgt. Maj. Clayton Sneed of the 89th Military Police Brigade.
Robert Gray, one of the first responders to the Pentagon on 9/11, suffered from significant brain injuries after falling off a ladder shortly after his retirement.
“I lost my memory, my ability to walk, my ability to talk,” he said.
But Gray found his way back into life with the help of “the most inspiring people in my life: military veterans.”
III Corps and Fort Hood’s deputy commander Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III thanked the cyclists for their service and described their mindset as “Phantom strong,” a term related III Corps nickname of the “Phantom Corps.”
He then sent the group to their next stop in Waco.
The United Health Care Texas Challenge 2018 ends in Fort Worth on Saturday.
