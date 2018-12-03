Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Monday appointing Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris as the adjutant general of Texas, effective Jan. 1.
The adjutant general is commander of the soldiers and airmen of the Texas Military Department and reports directly to the governor in matters pertaining to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard and Texas State Guard.
Norris is the first female to be appointed Adjutant General of Texas.
“Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris has a distinguished career and I am honored to appoint her Adjutant General of Texas,” said Abbott in the statement. “Gen. Norris exemplifies the values of service and sacrifice, and her record is nothing short of impeccable. Under her leadership, the Texas Military Department will continue its strong legacy of service to the Lone Star State.”
Norris, of Austin, is currently serving as deputy adjutant general for Army, and previously served as the assistant deputy adjutant general for Army. She also served as commander of the 176th Engineer Brigade and as chief of staff of the 36th Infantry Division, responsible for oversight of command and control throughout nine southern provinces of Iraq in 2010.
“The Texas Military Department will be well-served by the leadership of Maj. Gen. Norris,” said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “Throughout her 32 years of service, she has demonstrated unwavering patriotism, dedication and talent, and I commend her on achieving this appointment to her next role.”
Many units at Fort Hood are affiliated with Texas Army National Guard units as part of the Associated Unit Program, which is meant to help foster teamwork between active duty, reserve and National Guard Army units.
As adjutant general, Norris will oversee units such as the 249th Transportation Company, 36th Special Troops Battalion, 36th Sustainment Brigade, out of Killeen, which is affiliated with the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade.
“I am honored by Governor Abbott’s appointment and thank him for trusting me to lead the Texas Military Department. I look forward to building on Maj. Gen. (John) Nichols’ superb leadership over the past seven years, keeping Texas Guardsmen ready and resilient in our ever-changing profession and ensuring they are prepared to face any challenge at home or abroad,” said Norris. “At the Texas Military Department, we are Texans serving Texas, and I am proud to lead the more than 24,000 men and women who work tirelessly to keep our state and our nation safe.”
During her 32-year career, she has earned several decorations and awards including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Army Commendation Medal with four oak leaf clusters, Iraq Campaign Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Humanitarian Service Medal for service during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Norris is also a recipient of the Department of State Franklin Award as well as the Army Engineer Association Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal.
Norris earned a commission after completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Florida State University, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in anthropology and a master of science in urban and regional planning.
Additionally, she received a master in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College and a master of business administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.
